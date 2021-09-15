Sep 15, 2021 / 05:50PM GMT

Amanda Marie Scarnati - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Semiconductor Consumable Analyst



My name is Amanda Scarnati. I'm one of the semiconductor analysts here at Citi. I'm joined today by Shai Shahar, the CFO of FormFactor; as well as Stan Finkelstein, the Director of Investor Relations at FormFactor.



The format of today's call is going to be a fireside chat. I have a couple of prepared questions that I'm going to dive into. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Semiconductor Consumable AnalystSo let's just dive right on into the logic and foundry business, the largest piece of the portfolio. You saw about a $20 million pullback in your largest customer, Intel, in the June quarter. Was this more of sort of seasonality? Or is it a shift in the business in terms of how they're looking at production capacity and manufacturing? Or is this somewhat more of an expected quarterly decline?- FormFactor, Inc. - CFO