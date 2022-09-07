FormFactor Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 07:15PM GMT

Amanda Marie Scarnati - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Semiconductor Consumable Analyst



Hello, everyone. My name is Amanda Scarnati. I'm one of the semiconductor analysts here at Citi. I'm joined by Mike Slessor, the CEO of FormFactor; and Shai Shahar, the CFO of FormFactor. We're going to do a very casual fireside chat this afternoon. I will open it up for questions, if there's any in the audience a little bit later on.



But maybe, Mike, let's just start in sort of level set where we sit today and sort of what FormFactor is on the whole?



Questions and Answers:

- FormFactor, Inc. - CEO, President & DirectorYes. Well, maybe a brief introduction. So FormFactor, a little over $0.75 billion of trailing 12-month revenue. Our businesses break into 2 major segments: 1 segment called a probe card, which is essentially a device-specific consumable used by key customers in the semiconductor industry to make sure each die on the wafer is good before they pass it downstream to the downstream assembly and packaging