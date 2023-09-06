Sep 06, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Good afternoon, everyone. My name is [Elizabeth Stan]. I'm a senior associate here at Citi. I'm working with my analyst, Atif Malik, on semiconductor equipment stocks. And here now, I have FormFactor's CEO, Mike Slessor with me this afternoon for a fireside chat. And I guess I'll start with some questions first, and then I'll open up to the audience to see if there are any in the audience. So first, Mike, thanks for joining us today for our tech conference.
Michael D. Slessor - FormFactor, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thanks for having us.
Unidentified Analyst -
Thanks. And maybe we can start with a very high-level introduction of what FormFactor do for those who are not that familiar with your company and what's new in the past like 6 to 12 months?
Michael D. Slessor - FormFactor, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Sure. So let's -- I'll just -- high-level view of FormFactor from our investor presentation, which is on our website. FormFactor, a leader in
FormFactor Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 06, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT
