Q2 2021 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ferronordic audiocast with conference Q2, 2021. Today, I am pleased to present CFO, Erik Danemar; and CEO, Lars Corneliusson. (Operator Instructions)



Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic Machines AB - CEO & President



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. This is Lars Corneliusson here, and I'm happy to present our second quarterly results for this year.



If we move on to slide number 2, you can see that overall, it was a record operating results for us, with Russian sales up 31% in revenue and market is picking up speed. We saw strong performance in our aftermarket and contracting services businesses. In Germany, we had truck sales in units, which were up 47% compared to Q2 last year, and obviously we then gained market shares. We continued our investments in the service network and organization in Germany.



And for the group then, record operating results despite negative currency effects both in Russia and in Germany. And we had strong operating cash flows as working