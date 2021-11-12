Q3 2021 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic AB - CEO & President



All right. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for listening in to this report on our third-quarter 2021. This is Lars Corneliusson speaking.



And if we head on straight into slide 2, we're very pleased that we can report our yet another best quarter to date. We had 47% revenue growth for the group. Demand continues to be strong. We had strong operating cash flows as working capital remains low.



In Russia/CIS, our own equipment sales in units increased by 5% as the market grew by 40%. However, we had a 48% revenue growth, which was supported by -- and we're seeing product mix with higher average prices and good growth in contracting services.



In Germany, in our sales area, the truck market actually declined. However, we increased our truck sales in units by 25%. And we saw, also