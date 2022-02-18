Q4 2021 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

CEO, Lars Corneliusson; and CFO, Erik Danemar.



Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic AB - President & CEO



Yes, good morning, everybody. This is Lars Corneliusson speaking, and welcome to this presentation of the Q4 2021 report. And if we move in to slide number 2, a summary slide, we start with where we saw strong growth in sales and profit during the quarter.



And for the group, we had a 43% revenue growth to roughly SEK1.7 billion. We saw demand remaining very firm across the line. We have a balance sheet that remains strong and the working capital on low levels. And the board proposes SEK11.5 per share dividend.



In Russia/CIS, we had 31% revenue growth with a greater share of aftermarket and contracting services sales. We saw 37% operating profit growth as the margin improved on product and revenue mix.



In Germany, our truck sales in units actually increased by 70%