Q1 2022 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic AB - President$CEO



All right. Good morning, everybody. This is Lars Corneliusson, and welcome to this presentation of our first quarter 2022. And if we move on to slide 2, obviously, we are in troubled times. The business has been affected by the conflict in Ukraine from end of February. In Q1, we had a 38% revenue growth to SEK1.746 million as demand remains strong. So all in all, in Russia/CIS revenue increased 32%, partly due to machine product mix and growth in aftermarket. And we saw a 9% operating margin, which was affected by SEK45 million in provisions.



In Germany, we saw the truck sales increasing by 66% in units in a flat market, so we took obviously, market shares. Revenue increased 62% due to the strong new and used trucks sales and growth in aftermarket sales. So all in all, 38%, revenue increase, 36%, operating profit increase, 6.2%, operating margin and an earnings per share increase of 12%.



Obviously on page 3, then after February 24, the EU and other countries have imposed far-reaching sanctions and restrictions on Russia,