Q2 2023 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic AB - President & CEO



Good morning, everybody. This is Lars Corneliusson speaking, and very welcome to this presentation of our second-quarter 2023.



So if we move to the first slide, I would say, we call the report continued focus forward. We saw on the group level a good revenue increase with 68%, and we saw strong growth in revenue on both operating segments. Operating results improved from 10 million minus last year to -- and -- sorry, improved to SEK10 million minus an operating margin to minus 1.5%. And obviously, as we've been talking about before, we continue to look for new market opportunities.



In Germany, new truck sales in units increased by 33% which was in line with the market. That actually now, starts to see a better supply situation than the previous three years and the market then recovered and grew approximately by 30%. We saw a positive operating result in Germany of SEK 2 million, and we continue our investments into sustainable transport solutions.



In CIS, the growth was even bigger, and new equipment sales increased by