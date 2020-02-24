Iteris Inc at JMP Securities Technology Conference Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Joseph Amil Osha - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Thank you, everyone. I hope lunch was good. Those were good cookies.
J. Joseph Bergera - Iteris, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
They were good.
Joseph Amil Osha - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Yes. So we're joined by the management team from Iteris. Now we've got a couple of questions and answers here, and then we'll kick it open to you. As many of you know, I -- should I call you a traffic systems company? Is this the best thing to call you?
J. Joseph Bergera - Iteris, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
You can call us that. Sure. Yes.
Joseph Amil Osha - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Okay. All right.
