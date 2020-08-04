Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Iteris Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Todd Kehrli from MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Todd Kehrli - MKR Group, Inc. - Co-founder & President
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Iteris' financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Joining us today are Iteris' President and CEO, Mr. Joe Bergera; and the company's CFO, Mr. Douglas. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.
Before we continue, we'd like to remind all participants that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current information, are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance. Iteris undertakes no obligation to provide updates to
Q1 2021 Iteris Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
