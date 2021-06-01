Q4 2021 Iteris Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Iteris Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Todd Kehrli, MKR Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Todd Kehrli - MKR Group, Inc. - Co-founder & President



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Iteris' financial results for its 2021 fiscal first quarter -- fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021. Joining us today are Iteris' President and CEO, Mr. Joe Bergera; and the company's CFO, Mr. Doug Groves.



Following their remarks, we'll open the call for questions from the company's covering sell-side analysts. Although we invited investors to submit written questions to the company in advance of the call per instructions in our press release dated May 18, 2021, we did not receive any written investor questions.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind all participants that during the course of this