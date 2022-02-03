Q3 2022 Iteris Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Iteris Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Todd Kehrli with MKR Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Todd Kehrli - MKR Group, Inc. - Co-founder & President



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Iteris' financial results for its 2022 fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Joining us today are Iteris' President and CEO, Mr. Joe Bergera; and the company's CFO, Mr. Doug Groves. Following the prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions from the company's covering sell-side analysts.



Before we continue, we'd like to remind all participants that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company, which are statements based on current information that are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance. Iteris is not