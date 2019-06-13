Jun 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Ioannis Stamatakos - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - IR Manager
Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on this conference call to discuss Frigoglass 2019 First Quarter Results. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Nikos Mamoulis; and our Chief Financial Officer, Harris Goritsas. After the presentation, we will turn the call over for your questions. For those of you who do not already have the slide presentation, it is available on our website, frigoglass.com.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. This would be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements set out in our press release and which also apply to our discussion today. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the call over to Nikos.
Nikolaos Mamoulis - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, John. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I will start the presentation by providing an update on recent developments and then overview of the
Q1 2019 Frigoglass SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...