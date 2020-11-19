Q3 2020 Frigoglass SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Frigoglass Q3 2020 Results Conference Call.



Ioannis Stamatakos - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - IR Manager



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2020 results call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Nikos Mamoulis; and our CFO, Harris Goritsas. After the presentation, we will turn the call over for your questions. For those of you who do not already have the presentation, it's available on our website frigoglass.com.



Before we begin, am I also remind everyone that this conference call contains various forward-looking statements. This should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements set out in our press release, which are published this morning. And with that, I will turn the call over to Nikos.




