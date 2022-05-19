May 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Frigoglass First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I now pass the floor to one of your speakers, Mr. John Stamatakos. Sir, please go ahead.
John Stamatakos - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - Head of Treasury & IR
Thank you all for joining us today. I'm joined today by our CEO, Nikolaos Mamoulis; and our CFO, Emmanouil Metaxakis. Nikos and Manos will present our first quarter 2022 results. And after that, we will open the floor to your questions.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains various forward-looking statements. This should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements set out in our presentation and press release, which we published earlier today.
Please turn to Slide 4, and I will now turn the call over to Nikos.
Nikolaos Mamoulis - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, John, and many thanks to everyone joining our call today. Let me start by saying that
Q1 2022 Frigoglass SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...