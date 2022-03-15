Preliminary Q4 2021 Multitude SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jorma Jokela - Multitude SE - CEO & Founder



Hello, good morning everybody. And nice to see so many people participation in Multitude's preliminary results 2021. My name is Jorma Jokela. I'm CEO and Founder of the Multitude Group.



Good. Let's start to look what good news we have for you. So let -- first one, few words about Multitude. Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most-valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed up by over 15 years of the solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its fully European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial