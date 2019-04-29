Q1 2019 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Philippe Denery - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SA-Executive VP of Finance&Procurement



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. As usual, I will start with the main key points and a summary of our results for the first quarter '19, then I'll be happy to take questions.



We are pleased to share with you our good Q1 '19 results with total revenue standing at EUR 554 million, increasing by EUR 54 million year-on-year; and a significant improvement in our current operating result, both in terms of value and margin rate with EUR 63 million in Q1 '19 versus EUR 39 million a year earlier and 11.4% margin rate versus 7.8% last year, strengthening our confidence in reaching our target of double-digit margin this year.



In a nutshell, I would sum up our first