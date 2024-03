Feb 14, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Stéphanie Laval - Télévision Française 1 Sociétéanonyme-Head of Financial Communication and IR



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm delighted to welcome you here this morning for the presentation of annual results for financial year 2019. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. So first, we'll hear Gilles Pélisson and then Philippe Denery.



Gilles Christian Gérard Pélisson - Télévision Française 1 Sociétéanonyme-Chairman&CEO



[Interpreted] Thank you, Stéphanie. So good morning all. Welcome to this presentation of our 2019 annual results. And before I go to the heart of the matter, I'd like to share with you a new video, which is a presentation of our raison d'être at TF1 presenting the company. So it's a challenge. It's also a promise. A promise which is in keeping