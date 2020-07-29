Jul 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Gilles Christian GÃ©rard PÃ©lisson - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Chairman&CEO



Well, good morning, everybody. This -- I will start with the highlight of the first half of 2020 for our group. As you -- I'm sure you realize during the COVID crisis, we believe our group has demonstrated in this very, very unique period, once again, its adaptability and strong reactivity. We are announcing this morning very strong ratings thanks, first of all, to the leadership we have on news cast, and then editorial choices who met, once again, the public expectations.



We were able to significantly downsize our programming cost, offsetting more -- over 50% of the decrease in our Advertising