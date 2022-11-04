Q3 2022 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the TF1 conference call results for the first 9 months of 2022.



My name is Stefano, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Philippe Denery, CFO of the TF1 group, to begin today's conference.



Thank you.



Philippe Denery - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-EVP of Finance&Procurement



I will start, as usual, with the main key points and then give an overview of our results for the first 9 months of '22. Then I will be happy to take your questions. Let's move first to the financial results of the first 9 months of '22.



The TF1 group posted strong results for the first 9 months of '22. The group revenues stand at EUR 1.740 billion, representing an increase of 5.4% compared to the first 9 months of '21. Media revenues are stable year-on-year with a slight decrease in