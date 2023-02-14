Feb 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. Stephen Fest, Head of Investor Relations. I am happy to welcome you this morning to TF1 Group's full year results presentation. (Operator Instructions). I also wish to remind you that this presentation will be available on our corporate website. Thank you very much.



Now I will hand it over to Rodolphe Belmer, Chairman and CEO.



Rodolphe Belmer - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-CEO



Thank you, Stephen. Good morning to all. I'm also happy to host for the first time the group's annual results conference call. I'm joined on today's call by Philippe Denery, the group CFO.



As a way of introduction and in brief synthesis, I would like to say that 2022 was marked by the conciliation of the merger project with M6 with strategic rationale was to gain critical mass to address the SVOD market. Against this backdrop, we had to redesign our strategy and concluded, we would be better off by