Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm glad to be here I think for the first time TF1's First Quarter 2023 Results as the Group new CFO. I'm very excited to take on this new position as the Group begins a new chapter with a new strategy that I am confident will drive long-term sustainable value.



During today's call, we present the business highlights of our 2 operating segments, provide a more detailed breakdown of our financial results. And lastly, discuss our outlook and we'll have a Q&A session at the end of my presentation. For those of you who are joining us via the phone note that we are displaying a presentation which you can follow through the webcast. You can also find it on our website.



With that let's turn to Slide 2 to go over the quarterly