Apr 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the TFI Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Pierre-Alain Gerard, Executive Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.
Pierre-Alain Gerard -
Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm glad to be here I think for the first time TF1's First Quarter 2023 Results as the Group new CFO. I'm very excited to take on this new position as the Group begins a new chapter with a new strategy that I am confident will drive long-term sustainable value.
During today's call, we present the business highlights of our 2 operating segments, provide a more detailed breakdown of our financial results. And lastly, discuss our outlook and we'll have a Q&A session at the end of my presentation. For those of you who are joining us via the phone note that we are displaying a presentation which you can follow through the webcast. You can also find it on our website.
With that let's turn to Slide 2 to go over the quarterly
Q1 2023 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call (English, French) Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...