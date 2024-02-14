Fujitsu Ltd AI Strategy Briefing Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



So we will start the Fujitsu AI Strategy Briefing. Thank you very much for joining today despite your busy schedule. Let me introduce today's proceeding. First, Mahajan will explain AI technological strategy, followed by Mr. Takahashi's Fujitsu Uvance AI utilization strategy. In total, presentation will be for about 25 minutes, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session. And we will have a photo session at the end. We plan to end at 11:30 or so.



Public and Investor Relations Division Senior Manager, [Okuhara], is going to moderate the session. First of all, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, CTO, CPO, Co-Head of System Platform, Mr. Vivek Mahajan, is going to explain.



Vivek Mahajan - Fujitsu Limited - Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, CTO, Chief Portfolio Officer & Co-Head of System Platform



Good afternoon. My name is Vivek Mahajan of Fujitsu. As you may know, looking back several years, AI is a crucial existence for all of us. Last month at World Economic Forum, there was an intensive discussion over AI. Needless to say, for