Fujitsu Ltd Business Strategy Briefing Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



We would like to start the briefing on consulting business that accelerates business model transformation. Thank you very much for attending out of your busy schedules this afternoon. Today's briefing is held at the headquarters of Shiodome of Fujitsu and it's held in hybrid format on face-to-face and online.



I would like to talk about the flow of today's briefing. First, we will be having the Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP and CRO, Shunsuke Onishi, to present on today's theme. After that, our Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Yoshinami Takahashi; as well as Representative Director and CEO, Toshiya Imai, will join for the talk session under the theme, which further deep dives into the theme for today. There will be Q&A that follows it and photo session. We will finish at 3:00.



Hi, my name is Matsumaya, from the Corporate PR division. I will have Mr. Onishi on the stage to present.



Shunsuke Onishi - Fujitsu Limited - Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, CRO & Head of Global Customer Success



Hello, everyone.