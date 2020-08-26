Full Year 2020 Fleetwood Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT
Operator
I must advise that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Brad Denison, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fleetwood Corporation Limited. Thank you. Sir, please go ahead.
Bradley Raymond Denison -
Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks to everyone for joining us today. We understand that this is a very busy time of year for most of you. So today's presentation will be fairly targeted. I will start off with a brief overview of the results and the near-term outlook. And then we'll move on to discuss the group's forward strategy, and we'll hold questions to the end of the session.
Before we start, though, the picture on the front of the slide presentation shows one of our recently completed projects, which is Balwyn High School in Metropolitan Melbourne. And this project had a contract value around $8 million, and it represents one of the new types of projects known as a permanent modular school. And these are buildings that
