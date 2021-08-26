Full Year 2021 Fleetwood Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fleetwood Limited 2021 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bruce Nicholson, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Bruce Nicholson - Fleetwood Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for taking the time to join us today. As you just heard, my name is Bruce Nicholson. I'm the recently appointed CEO of Fleetwood. I'm also joined today by Andrew Wackett, our CFO, and together, will take you through our results for this last financial year.



I'll provide some introductory comments, I'll let Andrew speak in some more detail around our results and our cash position, and then I'll talk to the various businesses and outlook for you. I will push through the details fairly quickly today because I want to take some time at the end for Q&A, and I'm also mindful it's a busy market with a lot of announcements being made this week.



For those of you who are actually flipping through the presentation at the same time, I guess,