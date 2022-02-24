Half Year 2022 Fleetwood Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Bruce Nicholson - Fleetwood Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. As you just heard, my name is Bruce Nicholson, and I'm the CEO of Fleetwood. I'm also joined today by Andrew Wackett, our CFO, and together, we'll take you through our results for the first half of financial year 2022. I'll start by providing some introductory comments. Andrew will go to some detail on our financial results, and then I'll talk about the various businesses, the strategy and their outlook. And the point of interest, our cover picture for those of you who are following our slide pack today is the Mackenzie State School in Queensland. This building represents another example of the impressive architectural design that has been incorporated to modular modern buildings today. And these are first-class buildings, and that's why we're seeing an increasing popularity in modular as a high-quality, reliable, cost-effective and sustainable building alternatives.



Moving to Slide 2. At Fleetwood, we continue to focus on our 3 core businesses: our Building Solutions business,