Full Year 2022 Fleetwood Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fleetwood Limited Results Briefing 2022. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bruce Nicholson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Bruce Nicholson - Fleetwood Limited - CEO & MD



Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As Ashley just pointed out, my name is Bruce Nicholson, I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Fleetwood. I'm also joined today by Andrew Wackett, our CFO. And together, we'll walk through our results for the financial year FY '22. I'll start by providing some introductory comments. Andrew will go through some detail of our financial results, then I'll talk about our various businesses and the outlook.



Just as a point of interest, our cover picture in this year's results presentation is Jimmy's Pavilion during the morning to Peninsula in Victoria. This building another great example of the impressive architectural design that is being incorporated into modern modular buildings. These are first-class facilities, and that is why we're