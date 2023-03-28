Mar 28, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Good Energy Group PLC investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) And I would now like to hand you over to CEO Nigel Pocklington. Good afternoon, sir.



Nigel Pocklington - Good Energy Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon. Thank you very much, and welcome to the Good Energy preliminary results presentation. I'm Nigel Pocklington, and I'm joined by Rupert Sanderson, who is Good Energy's Chief Financial Officer.



And just to give you a sense for what we'll cover before we open the meeting up to question and answers, after a brief overview from me, Rupert will take you through the company's financial performance in 2022, and then I will update investors on the progress we've made on executing on our strategy.



And then, just by way of an overview, I really wanted to leave you with one introductory thought, which is, first and foremost, obviously, it's been an extraordinarily difficult period for energy consumers, and indeed energy companies, in the UK