Sep 19, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 19, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nigel Pocklington
Good Energy Group PLC - CEO
* Rupert Sanderson
Good Energy Group PLC - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Good Energy Group PLC interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Nigel Pocklington. Good morning, sir.
Nigel Pocklington - Good Energy Group PLC - CEO
Good morning, and thank you very much, Jake. And good morning to everybody on the call. I'm Nigel Pocklington, as you just heard, Good Energy's Chief Executive, and I'm joined by Rupert Sanderson, our Chief Financial Officer. We have a short presentation, so no more than about 20 slides in total, to take you through the strategic and financial progress of Good Energy during the first six months of the year.
So just to give you a sense for what you are about to hear, so after a brief overview
Half Year 2023 Good Energy Group PLC Retail Investor Presentation Transcript
Sep 19, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...