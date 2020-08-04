Half Year 2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Timothy David Summers - Gulf Marine Services PLC - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. This is Tim Summers here, Chairman of GMS. I'm joined this morning by Steve Kersley, who is our Chief Financial Officer. And together, we'll take you through the presentation of our 2020 half year results.



Turning to Slide 2. I will cover Section 1, the summary and current status and trading update. Steve will cover the detailed financial results in Section 2. And then I will close the presentation with Section 3 and the forward view. Following which, we'll be happy to take any questions that investors might have.



Turning to Slide 4, first half results summary. Firstly, we've continued our strong safety performance with 0 lost time injuries during the period, and safe and reliable operations underpins everything that we do. And particularly given the very difficult operating environment that has occurred due to COVID, amongst other things, during the first half of this year, that's a very good performance.



Adjusted EBITDA is up 34%, compared to the same period last year, at $31.4