Nov 08, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO
Welcome to Harvia Quarterly Reporting. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. Next to me is Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.
Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO
Hello.
Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO
Today is a perfect day. It's plus 1 or 0 outside, and slush or snow on the streets. It's about to rain. So this is perfect sauna day. So we are in Helsinki Allas Sea pool. I will review how we've been performing on the quarter and for year-to-date on Harvia's part. So I will start, and Ari will continue with the numbers. And I think we'll have an agenda going through the numbers and actions in brief. Then we'll have a bit of a recap on the strategy, nothing specific, basically highlighting what we've been doing and where we are heading. Then Ari will go a deep dive on the financials. And on the go, you have -- the people who are in the audience here today, you can have live questions during the journey. I think I'm very happy to see that our top line has been performing strong. And at the same token, we've
Q3 2019 Harvia Oyj Earnings Press Conference Transcript
Nov 08, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
