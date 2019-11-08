Q3 2019 Harvia Oyj Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Welcome to Harvia Quarterly Reporting. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. Next to me is Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO



Hello.



Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Today is a perfect day. It's plus 1 or 0 outside, and slush or snow on the streets. It's about to rain. So this is perfect sauna day. So we are in Helsinki Allas Sea pool. I will review how we've been performing on the quarter and for year-to-date on Harvia's part. So I will start, and Ari will continue with the numbers. And I think we'll have an agenda going through the numbers and actions in brief. Then we'll have a bit of a recap on the strategy, nothing specific, basically highlighting what we've been doing and where we are heading. Then Ari will go a deep dive on the financials. And on the go, you have -- the people who are in the audience here today, you can have live questions during the journey. I think I'm very happy to see that our top line has been performing strong. And at the same token, we've