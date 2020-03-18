Harvia Oyj, EOS Group - M&A Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



(technical difficulty)



Harvia information on the acquisition of the majority of the EOS Saunatechnik. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the CEO of Harvia. And next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO



Hello, hello.



Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



I will briefly go through the transaction overview. We'll also introduce and inform what is EOS all about, and then we'll go through the strategic reasoning of the deal. Then Ari will have a deep dive on the financials. And I think very happy that Harvia is becoming stronger today. And even though we have a bit of a abnormal times and people are talking about the coronavirus, we're also taking this very seriously. But if we have a bit of a longer horizon, we know that sauna is a winning concept, and we have all the trends backing us up. Now we have the opportunity to close the deal on the EOS, and I will now take you through that deal.



First of all, we have signed an agreement to buy