Q1 2020 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to Harvia Q1 reporting. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the CEO of the company. Next to me, exactly on the 6 feet distance, is our CFO, Ari Vesterinen.



Hello, everyone.



We'll run through the numbers and then the happenings during the first quarter. And I think very happy to announce that the Harvia team once again has done a very good job, together with our customers and partners and a very solid drive for the Q1.



I think it's good to remember also that last year, the Q1 was a very strong performance, and I think we were fighting against that. And I'm very happy that we were slightly exceeding both on the top line and on the bottom line the performance of '19.



We'll run through the numbers and then the actions during the first quarter. We'll also have a bit of a recap on our strategy. And on top of that, we'll have Ari detail on the financials. And thereafter, we have an opportunity to