Q2 2020 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Hello. Welcome to Harvia's first half year review. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. Next to me, in a safety distance, is Ari Vesterinen, our CFO. I will have a short review of the performance, both on the financial terms as well as on the operational terms. Welcome aboard.



We'll have a look on the full 6 months, but we'll have a deeper dive on the second quarter. Then we'll have a short review on our strategy, what we've been doing, where we've been successful, where we still have some issues to do. And then Ari will have a bit of a deeper dive on the financials. Then I may also introduce the one on the picture. That's the heater. That's one of the heroes of the show. That's the new cylindrical black metal, still coming out of the gates in the October month. Just a bit of a sneak peek on that.



I'm very happy and at the same time, very humble on the performance. Very good top line growth. And I think despite of the pandemic, the whole team has maintained a full operational capability and been successful in reaching the top line growth as well as on the bottom