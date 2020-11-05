Nine Months 2020 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Welcome to Harvia's Q3 review. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. I'm the CEO of the Harvia Group. I will be followed by our CFO, Ari Vesterinen shortly, but we are today in a special conditions and special distances. So you will not see me and Ari on the same picture. And at the same token, I think there has been some kind of a technical challenge with the telephone landlines, and they are unfortunately not working. So please pass your questions and comments on the chat. I will try to accommodate all the challenges in that respect.



Let me begin with special thanks to the Harvia Group employees, an excellent job done, keeping us all safe and healthy. And I think that has been an excellent job. And I think that's also visible in the top line as well as on the bottom line. So we'll jump -- a very warm thanks on my behalf for everyone on board.



So let's look on the business performance on the top line, very healthy growth on that area. The same applies for the profitability. And I think the COVID-19 has caused some major difficulties and issues, but we've been