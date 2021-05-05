Q1 2021 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Hello, and welcome to Harvia Q1 reporting. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. Next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO



Hello.



Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



So let's go straight to the work. And I think most of you have been reading our pre-announcement, and I'm very happy to say that we experienced very strong topline growth and exceptionally strong demand and then also a very good profitability.



On the previous reports, I think we had a bit of a tumbling in the steam category. But this one, all the markets and all the categories experienced very solid growth. And then I think the ones who will be following the sauna spa market. Overall, I think the awareness has been increasing. The popularity has been increasing and on top of that, we've been boosted by the pandemic a bit in most of the markets. But it's good to remember that still some of the markets are not in a good shape, still the same applies for the Southern European markets,