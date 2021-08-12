Q2 2021 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Hello and welcome to Harvia's First Half Year Review. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. And next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO



Hello.



Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



We'll run through our performance during the first half. I will delve a bit deeper on the second quarter performance and results. And I think healing with heat during the first half has been a winning concept -- winning phenomen, also in sauna spa business, but also for the ones who have been able to join holidays in June or July. So everyone has been enjoying the healing heat. Very happy for that.



All in all, Team Harvia has once again done a great job, and I'm very pleased and happy about that. And a strong demand has been prevailing in most of the markets. That has been boosting the volumes and all of that has been driving an excellent profitability for the company.



I'm very happy to say that in all of the product groups, and this time also steam included, I