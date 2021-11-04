Q3 2021 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Hello, and welcome on board on Harvia's Q3 numbers. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. I am the CEO. And next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO. And I think I will share the latest and greatest of the first 9 months of Harvia. And then I will share some of the ongoing actions and activities within the group. So welcome aboard. So all in all, very happy and proud to say that we had a strong growth and excellent profitability for the first 9 months and that continued on the Q3. Top line growing extremely nicely and on top of that, we were enjoying a very good profitability. In all of the markets and in all of the categories, and I think this is fairly rare, but we've been now experiencing this for some time. I think that's driven by the popularity of the sauna and especially the health benefits of the sauna.



At the same token, I think we confirm that north of the [Alpine] region, there is some advanced demand of the marketplace and that seems to be going forward. What makes me extremely happy is that I think on the supply chain, this has been far from being normal,