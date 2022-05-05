Q1 2022 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Hello and welcome aboard on Harvia Q1 review. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the CEO. Next to me, but not next to me, is Ari Vesterinen, our CFO. He's been able to avoid the pandemic for a long time, but finally it catches him and now we have a positive CFO who is recovering under home quarantine. Welcome Ari as well.



So all in all, I think we had a very good quarter and I'm happy to announce that top line growing nicely and actually we had an all-time high quarter. And I think at this stage, I would like to pass my special thanks to the team Harvia and all of the partners who have been working on this with us. The growth was solid in most of the markets and in all product groups so that's nice. But I think we would need to highlight Finland where I think that even Finland succeed extremely well in the presales for the season.



Then in the very complex market area, which is the other markets and other countries, that's where we did extremely well and the team over there both in the Arabian origin countries as well as in Asia have done a good job. Then