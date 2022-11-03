Q3 2022 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Welcome on board on Harvia Q3 reporting. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the CEO, and next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



I think all of you have been following us and realize it's not been an easy quarter, but I think we've been doing a good job going forward. And I think the company, as such, is in a good [status], the market is in a good shape. So we'll take a bit of a deeper dive on where we are.



I think, first of all, just look at the highlights, I think even in the unfavorable market conditions, Team Harvia and all the brands have been able to gain market share. That's very good. And then I think on the protecting the profitability, the team has done an excellent job in that respect, and we are in a good shape. And then I think in the outlook on the healing with the heat and the sauna penetration globally, I think market has not changed. I think we have the same targets we have had, and that's where we are heading in the future as well.



I think we've been not immune to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and I think we have been