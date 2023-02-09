Q4 2022 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Hello, and welcome on board Harvia's '22 review and also a deep dive on the last quarter of last year. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the CEO; and next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.
So let's jump on the journey. And I think we have a very nice background picture. We hope that our customers and customers' customers have been enjoying the sauna and the health well-being on that one. We've been doing something else as well, and I will share what we've been doing in the short while.
So here we go. I think all in all, solid performance in a rather challenging market environment, I would maybe even call a good performance. And on the last quarter, we had a strong EBIT exceeding 20% despite of the headwind on the marketplace. Total revenue declined close to 18%, mainly driven by the European market and even more precise on the European market, still the so-called DACH region, especially Austria, Germany soft. Switzerland already
