Q1 2023 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju -



Hello, and welcome on board on Harvia Q1 reporting. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the CEO; and next to me, we have Ari Vesterinen, our CFO.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO & Secretary



Hello. Hello.



Tapio Pajuharju -



So first of all, I think like the headline says, strong profitability in a mixed and rather challenging environment. So it's a good performance and also figures are following that so. But I will have a bit of a deeper dive on the actions and numbers behind the reporting. .



First of all, I think it's good to remember that Q1 of '22 was the all-time high. So we are fighting against the very high figures from the prior year. And I think prevailing for this season was that the markets were not the same. And I think, all in all, the European softness continues, especially on the German marketplace, but also spreading to the DACH region in general.



Then the other pendulum is that on the North America, both on the U.S. and Canada, strong performance continues. And then new sauna