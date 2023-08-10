Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - CEO
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Harvia's January to June 2023 results webcast. My name is Matias Jarnefelt. I am the CEO of Harvia. I've been in this role since 1st of June this year. With me, I have Ari Vesterinen, our Chief Financial Officer.
Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO & Secretary
Hello.
Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - CEO
Next, I will be covering the key results and events during that reporting time. After that, Ari will be sharing more lights on the financials. And after the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. You have a chat box underneath the screen that you are seeing in the webcast and you can submit your questions via that link.
I will summarize our results as follows: Solid profitability, strong cash flow, but declining in sales. Our quarter 2 overall revenue decreased by 22.3%. This was driven largely by sales decline in Europe and also due to our complete exit from the Russian market. The situation in key markets stays mixed.
Q2 2023 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...