Q2 2023 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Harvia's January to June 2023 results webcast. My name is Matias Jarnefelt. I am the CEO of Harvia. I've been in this role since 1st of June this year. With me, I have Ari Vesterinen, our Chief Financial Officer.



Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO & Secretary



Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - CEO



Next, I will be covering the key results and events during that reporting time. After that, Ari will be sharing more lights on the financials. And after the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. You have a chat box underneath the screen that you are seeing in the webcast and you can submit your questions via that link.



I will summarize our results as follows: Solid profitability, strong cash flow, but declining in sales. Our quarter 2 overall revenue decreased by 22.3%. This was driven largely by sales decline in Europe and also due to our complete exit from the Russian market. The situation in key markets stays mixed.