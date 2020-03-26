Q4 2019 Scout24 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Ursula Querette - Scout24 AG - Head of IR



Welcome everyone to Scout24's Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. My name is Ursula Querette, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations at Scout24. I have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, with me on this call. Our analyst presentation is available for you on our website, and you can see it if you have used the web link to check in.



Let's move to Page 3 for today's agenda. Tobias will guide you through the first chapter with key 2019 highlights and will also address the current situation. Dirk will follow with the second chapter, presenting last year's financials and our capital return plan. Both Tobi and Dirk will then talk about our role in the current highly uncertain environment. There are several backup slides, which go deeper into the 2019 financials. We have also