Q1 2020 Scout24 AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for joining the Scout24 Results Q1 2020 Conference. At this time, I would like to pass off to the moderator.
Ursula Querette - Scout24 AG - Head of IR
Welcome, everyone, to Scout 24's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I am Ursula Querette, Head of Investor Relations at Scout24. I have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, with me on this call. Our analyst presentation is available for you on our website, and you can see it live if you have used the web link. Tobias will start the presentation with a summary of the key Q1 events and recent KPIs. Dirk will then take over to dive deeper into the Q1 financials.
Tobias, over to you.
Tobias Hartmann - Scout24 AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you, Ursula, and let's directly move to Slide 3 of our presentation. We had a strong first quarter 2020. Growth and resilience sums it up well. We have successfully delivered on our growth strategy, as you can tell from our results. In the context of the COVID-19
