Q2 2020 Scout24 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Scout24 Half Year 2020 Financial Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ursula Querette. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Ursula Querette - Scout24 AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Chelsea. Welcome, everyone, to Scout24's Half Year 2020 Earnings Call. I am Ursula Querette, Head of Investor Relations at Scout24. I have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, with me on this call. Our analyst presentation is available for you on our website, and you can follow it live if you have used the web link. Tobias will start the presentation with a summary of the '20 H1 event. Dirk will then cover our H1 financial performance in detail. We are then available for your questions.



Tobias Hartmann - Scout24 AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you, Ursula, and welcome, everyone. We are looking back on an exceptional half year in exceptional times. If you follow me on Slide 3, we summarized the key