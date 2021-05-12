Q1 2021 Scout24 AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ursula Querette - Scout24 AG - Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to Scout24's Q1 2021 Results Call. My name is Ursula Querette, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Scout24. I have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, with me on this call. Tobias will kick off the presentation with a summary of our Q1 performance and how we are executing on our strategic agenda. Dirk will then cover the Q1 2021 financials in detail and will provide an update on our 2021 outlook. We will then have time for your questions.



As usual, You can find today's presentation slides on our website under Financial Reports and Presentation. There, you can also find our Q1 2021 statement, which contains a detailed discussion of the Q1 results and the corresponding financial table. If you are using the web link we provided beforehand, you can see the presentation slides live.