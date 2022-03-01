Preliminary 2021 Scout24 SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Scout24 Preliminary Full Year 2021 Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ursula Querette. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Ursula Querette - Scout24 SE - Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to Scout24's Preliminary 2021 Results Call. My name is Ursula Querette, and I am Head of Investor Relations and Treasury at Scout24. As usual, we have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO on this call. Tobi will kick off the presentation. Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, will present our Q4 and full year financials. We will conclude the call with a Q&A session.



Please note that all numbers presented here today are preliminary and still under review by our auditors. The final numbers with audit certificate will be published with the annual report on 24 March. The new segment numbers for 2021 and 2020 are for information only and will remain unaudited. We try to be as transparent as possible and included a detailed table in the appendix of the presentation. The official start of the new segment