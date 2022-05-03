Q1 2022 Scout24 SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome, everyone, to Scout24's Q1 2022 Results Call. My name is Ursula Querette, and I am Head of Investor Relations and Treasury at Scout24. As usual, we have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, on this call. Tobi will kick off the presentation, and Dirk will dive deeper into our Q1 financials. These are now, for the first time, based on our new segmentation. Please note that previous year comparables are pro forma numbers. As always, we will conclude the call with a Q&A session. You can find today's presentation on our website under Financial Reports and Presentations. If you are using the web link we provided beforehand, you can also follow the presentation live. This session will be recorded and a replay will be made available as quickly as possible after the event. Please be aware of the